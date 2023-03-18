Cambridge Trust Co. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,683 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Trading Down 1.7 %

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average is $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

