Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $288.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.66.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.