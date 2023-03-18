Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) CEO Acquires $53,040.00 in Stock

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) CEO Nadav Kidron purchased 26,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Nadav Kidron purchased 100,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00.

ORMP stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

