Susan D. Nickey Purchases 2,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HASI stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 343.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

