StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

NYSE DVN opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

