New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 2,005 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,870,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $99.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

