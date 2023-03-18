MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $26,878,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $22,405,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,050,000 after purchasing an additional 233,391 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

