Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

