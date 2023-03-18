Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.1% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 30,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 17,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 100,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.43.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.