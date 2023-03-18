MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 34,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

NYSE ICE opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.44. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 59.14%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

