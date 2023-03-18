MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

