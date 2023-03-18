Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $45.32 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

