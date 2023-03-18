Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,515 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $108.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

