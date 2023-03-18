Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after buying an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,651,000 after buying an additional 170,239 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Trading Down 7.2 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

NYSE TFC opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

