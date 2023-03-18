Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Trading Down 1.2 %
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
Featured Articles
