Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

VLO stock opened at $126.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.16 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

