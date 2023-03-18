Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 1,591,147 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE EOG opened at $102.75 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day moving average of $127.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.