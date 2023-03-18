Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $190.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

