Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after buying an additional 736,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

