FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $222.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $171.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.75.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 8.0 %

FDX stock opened at $220.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.63. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.