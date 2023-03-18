Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,016 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,198 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $7,018,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,575 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $279.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.55. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.05.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.