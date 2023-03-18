West Oak Capital LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,406 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,198 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,018,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,575 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,722,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $279.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.55. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Recommended Stories

