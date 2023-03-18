Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $7,018,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,575 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 537,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $128,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $279.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.55.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.05.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.