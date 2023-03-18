Gradient Investments LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE INVH opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.