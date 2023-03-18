Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 127.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

