Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 6,401 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 930,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 97,405 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 654,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 284,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.0695 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.