Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,527,000 after buying an additional 25,770 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.40.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,619 shares in the company, valued at $12,181,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total transaction of $754,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,678 shares of company stock worth $12,616,643 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $201.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

