Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 202,923 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 263,536.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,923 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBWY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

KBWY opened at $17.72 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $227.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

