Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Saia worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total transaction of $3,202,166.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,498.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total value of $3,202,166.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $267.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $306.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.31.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.82.

Saia Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.