Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 1,073 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 869.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,201.15 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 125.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,143.01 and a 200-day moving average of $976.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

