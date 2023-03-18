Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sprout Social worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $249,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,721,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $249,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,141 shares of company stock worth $5,560,229. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPT stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 0.91.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.