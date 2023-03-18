Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,991 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AZEK by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in AZEK by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE AZEK opened at $21.64 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $295,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,788,896.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $295,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,896.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803,000 shares of company stock worth $125,078,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZEK. Citigroup lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.