Gradient Investments LLC Sells 20,744 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,744 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 171,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $786,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFIV stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $695.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.