Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $2,183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $871,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

