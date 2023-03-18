Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 18,538 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 102,988.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in United Rentals by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.46.

Shares of URI opened at $370.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.10. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

