Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 2,681 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.07% of TransUnion worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TransUnion by 41.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,924,000 after acquiring an additional 326,757 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,381,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 52,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

TRU stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

