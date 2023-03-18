Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,830 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJP stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

