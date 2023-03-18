Gradient Investments LLC Has $7.97 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,757 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 98,728 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 69.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

