Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $8.34 Million Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 238,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,000.
Separately, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28.
About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October
The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
