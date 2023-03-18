Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 133,144 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 371,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,144 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $262,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 59.7% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $372,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EJUL opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.