Gradient Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 564,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 2.45% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $13.95 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $322.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

