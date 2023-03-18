Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sensata Technologies worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $703,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,844,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,139 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,604,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,761,000 after acquiring an additional 765,801 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ST opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

