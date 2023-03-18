Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

