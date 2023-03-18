Woodstock Corp Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,272 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE T opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.