Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 1,069 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $441.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.63, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.00 and its 200 day moving average is $412.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.