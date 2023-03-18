Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 2.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $22.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.