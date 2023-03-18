Woodstock Corp Buys New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.40 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

