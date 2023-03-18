Woodstock Corp Has $314,000 Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading

