International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $123.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

