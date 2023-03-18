Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Invests $276,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 310.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 36,412 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 84,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

